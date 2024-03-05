Rocky Comfort man to stand trial on assault, child endangerment charges

Mar. 5—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Rocky Comfort man waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a count of first-degree assault and five other felony charges.

The charges against Aaron M. Flanary, 25, stem from a disturbance Jan. 24 at a residence in Pierce City.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges alleges that Flanary burst into another family's home where his estranged wife was with her boyfriend. The document states that Flanary kicked in the door of a bedroom and hit the boyfriend with a board before hitting him again with a skillet and a mirror as the altercation moved out of the bedroom and into the kitchen.

His estranged wife tried to push him away from the boyfriend, and he then grabbed her by the throat until the boyfriend was able to get them separated, according to the affidavit.

At that point, the boyfriend's father came to their aid with a gun, ordering Flanary out of the house. The document states that two children were present in the living room of the residence while the assault took place.

The defendant was ordered to make his initial appearance in a trial division of the court April 8 on two counts of child endangerment as well as single felony counts of stalking, burglary and domestic assault. He also faces misdemeanor counts of trespassing and property damage.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.