Rockwood School District says threat is under investigation

EUREKA, Mo. — Police notified the Rockwood School District about a threat called into 911 to shoot up one of their schools. A letter sent home to parents says that they are taking the threat seriously but did not find any evidence that it matched any of their students and likely came from outside the area.

Police tell the school district that it is safe to continue with classes as normal on Monday. There will be an increased police presence at district schools.

Fake threats canceled classes at many area schools last year. The FBI issued a warning about felony federal charges, saying that these cases are easy to investigate.

This is the letter sent to parents:

Good Evening Rockwood Families, Today we were alerted that police received a 911 call late last night that was threatening to “shoot up a Rockwood high school.” No specific school was named. We have been working throughout the day with county law enforcement, and the information we have received does not match up with any Rockwood students. The origin of the call is still under investigation, but law enforcement officials have shared that it was likely a call from outside the area. We have been assured by law enforcement that there is no immediate threat to our schools and that it is safe to proceed with school tomorrow, but we wanted to make you aware. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased police presence at each of our high schools on Monday, in addition to the presence of our SROs and district safety officers. Please be assured the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. The Rockwood School District and law enforcement officials take any threat very seriously, and we will take this opportunity to remind students that anyone caught making a threat or sounding a false alarm will be held accountable and face disciplinary consequences. We appreciate our partnerships with our law enforcement officials to keep our schools and communities safe. Please feel free to contact me or your building administrator if you have any questions or concerns. Curtis Cain, Ph.D.

Superintendent Rockwood School District

