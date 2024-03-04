Rockwall real estate agent, volunteer church worker charged with sexually assaulting child

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas - A Rockwall estate agent and church youth volunteer was arrested late last month and accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

44-year-old Natalie Sorrells was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with child sexual contact in the city of Heath.

Natalie Sorrells (Source: Rockwall County Sheriff's Office)

Sorrells served as a volunteer youth worker at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall.

Lakepointe Church released a statement to FOX 4:

"We were informed last week that one of our volunteer youth workers was arrested for illegal sexual contact with a minor. While it is our current understanding that no inappropriate activity occurred on church premises, at any church event, and that the minor involved was not under the direct leadership of the volunteer, out of an abundance of caution we immediately informed Lakepointe parents, restricted the volunteer from any access to minors at the church and removed her from her volunteer position."

The church says all of its volunteers have to undergo security clearance, background checks and training.

Court records show that the 44-year-old posted bond.