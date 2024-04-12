Rockslide near Blowing Rock has road closed Friday morning

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A rockslide near the Green Park Inn closed U.S. 321 Thursday night, and motorists should take alternate routes.

Caldwell County Sheriff deputies and Blowing Rock Police say the incident happened near the Caldwell/Watauga county line around Rock Road.

(Photo courtesy of Blowing Rock Police)

Blowing Rock Police said the roadway would be closed through Friday morning as N.C. Department of Transportation officials would have the equipment to move the rock in the area.

Officials urged motorists to take Blackberry Road to get around the rockslide.

