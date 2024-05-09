Rocklin police close roads to Jessup University after man found dead near campus

The Rocklin Police Department is investigating Thursday the death of a man whose body was found near Jessup University, closing lanes to the school.

Officers received a call just after 6 a.m. for an unresponsive man lying near the intersection of University Avenue and Larkspur Drive. Firefighters with the Rocklin Fire Department pronounced him dead on the scene, police said.

Police closed University Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and Larkspur Drive as they investigate.