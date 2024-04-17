Rocklin police arrest Target theft suspect with $600,000 worth of stolen merchandise

(FOX40.COM) — A suspect in a Target shoplifting case was arrested in connection with a series of theft incidents that totaled over $600,000, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

On Monday, Rocklin PD located the suspect in a vehicle. Police said the grand theft happened earlier this year and the suspect was found with some of the stolen Target merchandise. The alleged thief was arrested for three felony and three misdemeanor warrants from three counties.

Officials said the suspect was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

