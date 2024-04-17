Rocklin police arrest Target retail theft suspect. He’s wanted for theft in Sacramento, Yolo

A 35-year-old Carmichael man who police said embarked on a capital region theft spree was arrested this week.

The suspect was arrested Monday by Rocklin police officers searching for a suspect accused in a retail theft incident at Target.

He’s accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of Target merchandise on Feb. 21, said Capt. Chad Morris, a spokesman for the Rocklin Police Department. Investigators found “evidence” stemming from this incident, police said online.

When making their arrest, officers learned that the Carmichael resident had warrants in Sacramento and Yolo counties, Morris said. He’s wanted for three felonies and three misdemeanors warrants, totaling $600,000, he said.

In Sacramento County, the suspect is accused of misdemeanor petty theft, vandalism and felony grand theft, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. He did not know how much the suspect was accused of stealing.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to jail logs, the suspect also faces charges of possessing drug paraphernalia.