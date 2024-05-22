Rockledge High School honors Class of 2024 with Tuesday graduation ceremony
The Rockledge High Raiders graduating class of 2024 received their diplomas during a 6 p.m. Tuesday ceremony.
Here's the remaining schedule of graduations:
Wednesday, May 22:
Melbourne High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Port St. John will hold graduation ceremonies.
Thursday, May 23:
Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island and Brevard Virtual School will honor graduates at separate ceremonies.
Friday, May 24:
Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.
Saturday, May 25:
Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Rockledge High honors Class of 2024 with Tuesday graduation ceremony