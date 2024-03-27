Rockland urges a federal court to block a NYS tax on drivers entering Manhattan

NEW CITY - Rockland County has asked a federal court to block a New York state income-generating plan to tax drivers for entering New York City below 60th Street in Manhattan.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the highly contested congestion pricing tax is unconstitutional and discriminatory. Many people who drive into Manhattan from the Westchester and Rockland suburbs and New Jersey would have to pay the toll.

"The toll is not a valid toll because there is no rational relationship between the charge made against the driver and the service provided by the government," the Rockland lawsuit states. "The toll/tax is not legal as it treats classes of persons differently for the same activity with no rational reason in violation of the equal protection of the laws as provided for in the New York State and Federal Constitutions."

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District on Wednesday in the name of Rockland County and County Executive Ed Day against the New York State Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority. Rockland County Attorney Thomas Humbach filed the litigation.

A statement in response from both authorities was forthcoming, a MTA spokesman said.

The legal action seeks the following:

Preventing the two government authorities from charging the toll and enforcing the so-called New York Central Business District Tolling Program.

Ordering the authorities to conduct a study analyzing the impact of the program in relation to other typical tolls and fees paid by users of the region's transportation infrastructure.

Awarding Rockland reasonable attorney’s fees, costs, and disbursements of this action, as well as any further relief the court deems just and equitable.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board voted 11-1 on Wednesday to approve the congestion pricing plan. The plan charges vehicles entering Manhattan varying rates and exemptions and a $15 toll for regular passenger cars during peak hours on weekdays and weekends.

Five years ago, the New York State Senate and Assembly adopted the plan. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law. mandating the MTA to impose a toll to enter Manhattan's central business district — the blocks below 60th Street that aren't perimeter highways. The intent was to reduce traffic, improve air quality, and raise $1 billion a year for the MTA's public transportation capital program.

The congestion pricing program is scheduled to start in June. But the program faces the Rockland lawsuit and multiple legal actions in various courts, including a federal court challenge from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's administration.

Day has long been a critic of the state plan on behalf of suburban residents who drive into Manhattan. He has advocated revoking the tax,

“We are joining the fight against the Congestion Pricing Plan and its grossly unfair impact on Rocklanders and other west of the Hudson commuters,” Day said Wednesday in a statement.

Humbach said, “The way this is being implemented is unfair and inequitable which is what the lawsuit is about."

The Complaint contends that the toll is invalid and should be enjoined because:

It violates the Equal Protection Clause of the New York State and United States Constitutions by discriminating against drivers from outside the central business district and in favor of people who garage their cars within the district. Despite individual drivers from both groups adding equally to congestion, people from outside the CBD have to pay a toll and those who garage their cars inside do not have to pay a toll unless they leave and re-enter.

The toll is an illegal tax. The MTA/TBTA, with its wide portfolio of goals, responsibilities, and powers, acts as a government in spending the revenues for the general public benefit. This is the hallmark of a tax. The Legislature did not authorize the MTA/TBTA to implement a tax, but only a toll. The New York State Constitution requires taxation authority to be expressly stated by the State Legislature, which it was not. Thus, the toll constitutes an illegal tax and the MTA/TBTA should be enjoined from implementing it.

The MTA/TBTA failed to properly analyze the possibility of a toll reduction for persons paying the GWB toll or other tolls for transportation infrastructure. This was a duty of the Traffic Mobility Review Board. The MTA/TBTA should be enjoined from charging Rockland residents the toll until this is properly studied.

Because the toll is implemented to deter people from driving it is subject to the Eighth Amendment prohibition against excessive fines. The toll constitutes an “excessive fine” because, among other reasons, it arbitrarily penalizes an otherwise legal activity, driving in midtown and lower Manhattan. Also, because it is not charged in any scale to the amount of congestion or other factors intended to be deterred by the toll, even very short drives receive the full impact of the toll.

Colleen Wilson of the Record/NorthJersey.com contributed to this report.

