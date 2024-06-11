Rockland police collect 67 firearms for $7,800 during gun giveback day

SPRING VALLEY - Rockland residents turned in 67 firearms to police during the latest voluntary collection.

The county's cost for removing the weapons from the streets and potentially saving some lives stood at $7,800, said Sheriff's Office Chief Theodore Brovarski.

Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco (Credit: John Meore/The Journal News)

Those residents who turned in firearms during the community gun buyback received pre-paid gift cards. The event was held on June 6 at St. Joseph’s Church on Main Street.

The Sheriff's Office reported the breakdown: 4 assault rifles; 29 handguns; 32 rifles and shotguns; and two antique or non-working guns.

People also turned in several swords and other edged weapons for destruction, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

People who gave up the weapons remained anonymous. Payments for surrendered guns: $250 for assault rifles; $150 for handguns, $75 for rifles or shotguns; and $25 for non-working or antique guns.

Prior coverage: Rockland law enforcement looking to buy firearms from residents to make streets safer

Sheriff Louis Falco said removing illegally owned guns and other firearms from the streets makes the public safer.

"Gun violence continues to create a threat to public safety for the residents of Rockland County and our state," Falco said. “Last evening, working with our partners in Spring Valley and the State Police, along with the DA’s Office, we removed 67 firearms from our streets, guns that could have potentially been used in criminal and other violent acts."

The collection came during National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland NY police collect 67 firearms during gun giveback day