Rockland man faces up to decade in prison for sexual abuse of girlfriend's child

NEW CITY — A 41-year-old Spring Valley man faces a decade in prison after admitting in court sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend's daughter for over three years.

Evelio Mendez pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

The girl was 8 years old when the abuse started and lasted until she was 11, the Rockland District Attorney's Office said in a news release. Mendez was dating the victim's mother while the abuse occurred between Sept. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2023.

“The defendant in this case has pleaded guilty to the despicable act of sexually abusing a minor," District Attorney Thomas Walsh said. "The defendant will be sentenced to a lengthy prison term and have to register as a sex offender.”

Mendez faces up to 10 years in state prison and 10 years post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled with County Court Judge Ann Bianchi for May 5.

Mendez was arrested based on an investigation by the Spring Valley Police Department with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit. First Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Devlin prosecuted the case.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland man faces prison for sexual abuse of girlfriend's child