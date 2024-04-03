Rockland jurors convict Spring Valley man of viciously raping and beating woman

NEW CITY - A Rockland jury has convicted a 26-year-old Spring Valley man of raping and beating a woman he knew over two days in September 2022.

The jurors convicted Rigoberto Lopez-Castro of three violent felonies following a two-week jury trial before County Court Judge Kevin Russo, the Rockland District Attorney's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Lopez-Castro held a belt across the woman's neck, raped her, and hit her multiple times inside her Spring Valley home, District Attorney Thomas Walsh said.

On the following night, Lopez-Castro returned, broke into her home, locked the bedroom, and raped her, Walsh said. He put his hands around her neck and hit her repeatedly.

As a result of both attacks, the woman suffered pain and multiple bruises about her body and a ligature mark on her neck, Walsh said. She received treatment at a local hospital.

Her identity has been withheld as a rape victim.

Lopez-Castro faces 25 years in state prison on each conviction during his scheduled sentencing on June 4. The jury convicted him on March 27 of two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree burglary. The rape counts include the beatings.

Lopez-Castro is being held without bail in the county jail. He's been held since his arraignment on the felony charges on Oct. 11.

"No individual should ever be held against their will or be the victim of sexual abuse," Walsh said. "The defendant in this case will now be facing a lengthy prison term at sentencing.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney Emily McNiff and Executive Assistant District Attorney Tina Guccione prosecuted the case. Defense attorney Yvonne Garbett represented Lopez-Castro as his assigned counsel. She could not be reached for comment.

