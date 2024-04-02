Rockland firm linked to Mount Vernon probe reaches $500K settlement over misuse of grants

The owner of a Rockland-based education firm linked to a federal probe of grant money handled by the Mount Vernon school district has reached a $500,000 settlement over forged applications for other grants and the misuse of those funds.

Victoria Shaw and her company, Wellcore Inc., reached the settlement with federal prosecutors in Albany after she acknowledged using grant money meant for South Orangetown and Suffern anti-drug programs for a relative's criminal defense lawyer and gym membership for herself.

Wellcore also received grant money from the Mount Vernon school district in 2015 and 2016 when Marlon Stephenson, the son of school official Waveline Bennett-Conroy, worked for the company. Millions of grant dollars later went to Just Inspire Inc., an education company formed in 2016 by former Wellcore employee Susan Maher, who also employed Stephenson.

Bennett-Conroy became Mount Vernon's superintendent in 2022 but was reassigned in early 2023 when a federal probe began of the school system's grant awards. Since 2015, she oversaw the district's grant-related programs as assistant superintendent for school improvement.

Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith said in a statement said that Shaw's settlement was not related to the district and that the district had no updates on the status of Bennett-Conroy's employment.

A firm hired by the school district concluded last July that the district awarded $7.1 million in contracts between 2015 and the fall of 2022 to first Wellcore and then Just Inspire. The district could not document what services the two companies provided to students and staff or whether educational goals were achieved, the firm said.

Bennett-Conroy declined to comment Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney's Office: Shaw pointed to former colleague

Neither the settlement agreement nor a press release Monday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York mentioned the Mount Vernon school district or Just Inspire. The settlement and release said that Shaw and another Wellcore employee had forged signatures of community members in South Orangetown and Suffern in 2009 and 2015 respectively to bolster grant applications sent to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Shaw revealed how "an individual who was previously affiliated with Wellcore" had used the funds for home furnishings, home improvement work, personal travel, a swim club membership, day camp expenses and a child’s birthday party.

Shaw's lawyer, Lee Auerbach, suggested that it was Maher who was the driving force regarding the forgeries and that he believed she was the unnamed Wellcore official referenced in the settlement agreement.

He said Shaw has fully cooperated with prosecutors and that her assistance has been “instrumental” in the investigation into the Mount Vernon school district and Just Inspire, which he suggested is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which includes Westchester and Rockland. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany said it had no information beyond the press release, and a spokesman in the Southern District declined to comment.

Neither Maher nor an attorney who has represented her, Brian Condon, could be reached for comment.

Auerbach said Shaw was recently advised by prosecutors that she would face no criminal charges in that probe.

Shaw of Mahwah, New Jersey, told The Journal News/lohud in 2022 that she had nothing to do with Just Inspire. Auerbach emphasized that there have been no accusations of any wrongdoing by Wellcore since the South Orangetown and Suffern cases and that Shaw's company continues to operate and administer grants.

Wellcore 'treasurer' says she knew nothing of company

But new information about Wellcore's operations is raising additional questions. An individual identified as Wellcore's treasurer on its 2015 and 2016 tax returns said she had no involvement with the firm, and didn't even know her name had been used by Wellcore until contacted by a reporter.

"I have no idea what this company is," said Ann Marie Hahr. "I was never on their board in any way, shape or form."

On its tax returns, Wellcore claimed that Hahr was also a director of the non-profit and worked, on average, six hours per week.

Hahr said she has known Maher for years because they both served together on a substance abuse committee in Orangetown. She said she vaguely recalls Maher and Shaw mentioning a non-profit they worked on together, but explained she had no involvement in it whatsoever.

"This is all new to me," Hahr said.

Auerbach claimed Hahr had been a director until leaving about a decade ago. He said that while she was listed as a treasurer, it was just a corporate title and she never did any accounting work for Wellcore. He said her inclusion on the 2015 and 2016 forms could have been a clerical error, but he had no explanation as to why she said she never had any involvement with the non-profit.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Wellcore Inc. settles in federal case over education grant money scandal