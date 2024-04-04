Rockland drug dealer gets 17 years for violence related to his marijuana business

WHITE PLAINS - A Rockland drug dealer was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for using violence — including video-taping a brutal retaliation against a robber — to maintain his marijuana business.

Wayne Hicks, known on the streets as “Weez,” ordered a man who robbed one of his dealers to be brutally beaten and robbed in New City, federal prosecutors said Thursday in a news release. Hicks also ordered a second person shot in retribution for robbing another one of his street dealers.

Southern District U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Hicks received a long prison sentence for directing "multiple violent attacks as retribution for drug robberies."

"After one such attack, he bragged and circulated gruesome videos of it to bolster his brutal reputation," Williams said. "The substantial sentence imposed by the court makes clear that the law has no tolerance for this kind of brazen violence."

U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Seibel also sentenced Hicks, 32, of Hawthorne in Westchester County, to five years of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence.

At a previous sentencing for one of Hicks's codefendants, Seibel remarked that a Feb. 28, 2021, attack orchestrated by Hicks on one man was “sickening,” “vicious,” “stomach-turning, and the sort of thing that you really can’t imagine how any human being could partake in.”

Victim left naked and bloody in the snow

Hicks directed two separate acts of violence to support his drug business, Williams said.

In November 2020, after one of his marijuana dealers was robbed, Hicks arranged for a co-conspirator to shoot one of the robbers.

And in the February 2021 incident, after another of his dealers, Jordan Woodbine, was robbed, Hicks arranged for his brother, Dwayne Hicks, to retaliate, prosecutors said.

Dwayne Hicks lured the man believed to have participated in robbing Woodbine to a New City home. With Wayne Hicks monitoring over a video chat, Dwayne Hicks and others, including Tnaiya Williams, Brian Thomas, and Woodbine, beat the man.

They forced the man to strip naked, stole his belongings, including a quantity of marijuana, and then beat the victim with a baseball bat, belts, and their hands and feet, prosecutors said. They repeatedly slashed and stabbed the victim with a large knife. The victim ultimately fled after being left, naked and covered in blood, in a pile of snow.

The others who carried out the February 2021 attack at Wayne Hicks's direction were convicted along with him.

Williams praised the investigative work by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Clarkstown Police Department, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, and the Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force.

In 2013, the Rockland County Drug Task Force arrested Wayne Hicks, then 24 and of Nanuet, as part of a cocaine dealing operation worth $30,000 a month.

Hicks was described as a substantial cocaine distributor in Haverstraw, Spring Valley, Clarkstown, and Orangetown, selling up to 200 grams each week, police said.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

