Rockland County Section 8 housing voucher lottery starts May 13

Rockland County's Department of Social Services will be holding online Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program lotteries from May 13 to 24 for six waitlists.

County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Social Services Joan Silvestri said the lottery for specialized program vouchers will start online at 8 a.m. on Monday May 13, and end at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 24.

At the second annual Rockland County Housing Forum on April 19, the Office for Community Development and Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, a demographic research group, presented the county's first-ever comprehensive community and affordable housing needs assessment showed that nearly 60% of homes in Rockland are single-family detached homes averaging at around $700,000.

However, the median household income in Rockland is $100,000, only qualifying for a $260,000 mortgage. Over 40% of Rocklanders spend 30% or more of their household income on housing and do not have enough for other purchases or emergencies, the study said.

The study also found that there is a 4,200-unit housing deficit for those making under $60,000, including essential workers like teachers, first responders, retail workers and government employees.

Human Rights Commissioner Spencer Chiimbwe said the study "unearthed the existing gaps and challenging threats" to the state of county housing.

“Rockland County endeavors to collectively translate ideas from the Housing Forum into action and further continue moving toward making affordable, equitable, and inclusive housing a reality for all," Chiimbwe said.

Day said the county is hiring a housing coordinator to implement affordable housing initiatives. The county legislature also passed a bill Tuesday that will designate ARPA funding to provide direct housing loans to borrowers for affordable housing projects. Day said proceeds from the loan repayments will flow back into the fund for future housing opportunities.

“We are encouraging anyone who believes they are eligible to apply to [the housing voucher lottery]”said Day.“Remember that there is no cost to apply and no one will ask an applicant for any payment. We also ask that applicants please keep in mind that there are a limited number of vouchers available.”

The housing lottery is open for the following waitlists, and will be conducted in six separate lotteries, resulting in six separate lists. Read on to learn to learn more.

Housing programs in Rockland County with open waitlists

Waitlists for several housing program vouchers are now open. To apply for any of the waitlists below, go to the affordable housing portal on Rockland County's website.

Mainstream Waitlist: To receive a voucher, applicants must be under 62 years old, disabled and homeless, at risk of homelessness or transitioning out of segregated care. Applicants must also find their own housing in Rockland County. 300 applicants will be randomly chosen to form a waitlist. Verification of disability and homelessness is required.

Youngblood Senior Housing Building Waitlist: 10 units are available in this complex for people ages 62 or older with a Project Based Voucher contract. 100 applicants will be randomly chosen to form a waitlist. Location: 201 N. Main Street, Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Preservation Waitlist: 58 units are available in this complex with a Project Based Voucher contract. There is no age requirement for this waitlist as some units are designated for people ages 62 and up and others are 1-5 bedrooms. 100 applicants will be randomly chosen to form a waitlist. Location: Lakeview Village and Highview Apartments, Spring Valley.

Walnut Hills Senior Housing Waitlist: 94 units are available in this complex for people ages 62 or older with a Project Based Voucher contract. 200 applicants will be randomly chosen to form a waitlist. Location: 590 Route 9W, West Haverstraw.

Depew Manor Senior Housing Waitlist: 45 units are available in this complex for people ages 62 or older with a Project Based Voucher contract. 100 applicants will be randomly chosen to form a waitlist.Location: 60 Depew Avenue, Nyack.

Spring Valley Site III Waitlist: 15 units are available in this complex for people ages 62 or older with a Project Based Voucher contract. 100 applicants will be randomly chosen to form a waitlist. Location: 46 N. Madison Avenue, Spring Valley.

Silvestri said applications are online only and will not be provided or accepted at any Department of Social Services office. Only one application per household will be accepted. If multiple applications are received for the same household, both will be void.

Applicants who require assistance completing an application because of a disability can call 845-364-3949 or email rocklandhcv@co.rockland.ny.us from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the open application period. Those with hearing or speech disabilities using TDD or TTY technology can call New York Relay Services by dialing 7-1-1 for assistance.

For more information about income limits and other program requirements visit rocklandcountyny.gov

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland County NY affordable housing voucher lottery to open May 13