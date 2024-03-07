Rockland BOCES wins votes for $48M bond to expand job-training, special education programs

Rockland voters on Wednesday approved a nearly $48 million expansion for Rockland BOCES. The capital project spending plan passed 1,005 to 348.

The project will expand facilities at Rockland BOCES' main West Nyack campus. Enrollment projections estimate that the number of students served by Rockland BOCES could grow by 20% in the next decade.

Work is expected to start in spring 2026 with an expected opening in the fall of 2027.

What's a BOCES?

Rockland BOCES, or Board of Cooperative Educational Services, serves about 38,000 public school students countywide. That includes students in special education, Career and Technical Education or CTEC, and other programs.

A rendering of a proposed $47.9 million 'Building For Excellence' at Rockland BOCES' main campus in West Nyack.

BOCES districts exist all around the state. The organizations were created by the New York State Legislature in 1948 as a way to provide shared educational programs and services to school districts.

What the bond covers

BOCES wants to build a 52,000-square-foot, two-story building at its main West Nyack campus to house CTEC and STEM programs, upgraded culinary arts programs, a gym and fitness area, and more.

The new space will also allow for the expansion of the Jesse J. Kaplan School, which supports children with special needs, including developmental issues and medical fragility.

Who pays what?

The $47.9 million bond would be paid over a 25-year period.

Property owners' share is based on how many students from their home district are enrolled in BOCES programs. Some 50% to 70% of local property owners' portions could be covered by state aid, depending on the school district.

Rockland BOCES estimates a $2.36-a-month average cost to a residential property.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland voters OK $48M bond to expand BOCES programs