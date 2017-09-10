Rockies hand Dodgers 9th straight loss, worst skid since '92

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story, right, is congratulated by Gerardo Parra, left, after hitting a two-run home run, also scoring Parra, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Story hit a two-run homer and drove in three and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Saturday night, sending the NL West leaders to their ninth straight loss in their worst skid since 1992.

The majors' best team this season has lost eight in a row at Chavez Ravine for the first time in 30 years. The Dodgers have dropped 14 of 15 overall, and they lost their fifth consecutive series for the first time since 2007.

Despite its funk, Los Angeles still owns the best record in baseball at 92-50.

Colorado's fifth straight victory tied the club's longest road winning streak since June 3-10.

Chad Bettis (1-2) notched his first victory in his sixth start of the season after returning from testicular cancer. Greg Holland allowed Logan Forsythe's homer in the ninth but got his 39th save.

The Rockies backed Bettis with a four-run second, highlighted by Story's homer on the first pitch from All-Star Alex Wood (14-3).