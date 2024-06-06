Rockford's next mayor and city council members are getting raises. Here's how much and why

At its June 3 meeting, City Council approved giving alderpersons raises for the first time in 21 years.

Their pay will increase 33% from $12,000 annually to $16,000 a year. Aldermanic pay was increased to $12,000 from $10,500 in 2003.

The raises take effect after the next election in May 2025.

Ald. Isidro Barrios, D-11, argued that a reasonable pay increase for aldermen is warranted given the costs of gas, insurance and maintenance for vehicles that are a must for elected officials. He said that is in addition to the costs of a phone and office needed to respond to the needs of constituents.

Ald. Jonathan Logemman, D-2, raised concerns about the timing of the measure, saying it should have happened long ago in the term if raises were to be considered.

Aldermanic pay was increased on a 10-4 vote with Ald. Tim Durkee, R-1, Jonathan Logemann, D-2, Chad Tuneberg, R-3, and Mark Bonne, D-14, voting against it.

The next mayor will be paid $155,000 a year, a 19% increase over the current $129,730. City officials say the pay is more in line with what other full time mayors in Illinois are paid.

The increase was approved unanimously 14-0.

It is the first time pay is being increased for the mayor of Rockford since 2016.

