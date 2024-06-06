Rockford's latest TV news anchor is a familiar face

Rockford native Maggie Polsean will rejoin the WIFR news team the week of June 17.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented and dynamic team,” Polsean said. “From starting my journalism career at WIFR as an intern to now being an anchor, it is a full-circle moment that I am incredibly thankful for.”

Polsean, who most recently served as a marketing and communications specialist for Chartwell Agency, will help host WIFR News this Morning alongside veteran newscasters Andy Gannon and Aaron Wilson.

Maggie Polsean will join WIFR News this Morning the week of June 17, 2024.

Polsean grew up in Rockford and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

She returned to Rockford to launch her career at WIFR where she served as an anchor, multimedia journalist, producer and videographer.

“Maggie’s knowledge and love of the Rockford region, her passion for journalism and her enthusiastic spirit are a welcome addition to the WIFR news team,” said Maggie Hradecky, WIFR news director.

Polsean lives in the Rock River Valley with her husband, Ben.

WIFR is part of Gray Television, a subsidiary of Gray Media Group, which operates 180 stations across 114 markets in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford native returns to local airwaves