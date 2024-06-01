Rockford's Keith Country Day School holds 51st graduation
Keith Country Day School hosted its 51st commencement ceremony Friday, May 31, 2024, at the Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Road, in Rockford.
There were 13 graduates. Some of the schools graduates will attend in the fall include the University of Wisconsin, McGill University, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of California-San Diego, University of Illinois-Chicago and University of Pittsburgh.
