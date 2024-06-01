Rockford's Keith Country Day School holds 51st graduation

TechCrunch

Google is embarrassed about its AI Overviews, too. Google -- a company whose name is synonymous with searching the web -- whose brand focuses on "organizing the world's information" and putting it at user's fingertips -- actually wrote in a blog post that "some odd, inaccurate or unhelpful AI Overviews certainly did show up." The admission of failure, penned by Google VP and Head of Search Liz Reid, seems a testimony as to how the drive to mash AI technology into everything has now somehow made Google Search worse.