Rockford woman, lawyer of 24 years, appointed to 17th Circuit Judicial Court bench

Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Court judges have chosen Heidi Ruckman-Agustsson as an associate judge to succeed retiring Associate Judge Randy Wilt.

Ruckman-Agustsson will take an oath of office on April 16.

"Heidi Ruckman-Agustsson is a highly regarded attorney who is well suited for judicial office," Chief Judge John Lowry said in a news release. “Her character, professionalism and legal ability will enhance the 17th Judicial Circuit."

Ruckman-Agustsson graduated summa cum laude in 1997 with a bachelors degree in political science from Northern Illinois University. In 2000, she received her law degree, graduating magna cum laude from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.

According to the release, she has worked for the Rockford office of the Heyl Roster law firm since 2006 where she was named a partner in 2012. She concentrates her practice on civil defense matters including toxic tort, premises liability, legal malpractice and workers’ compensation.

Her involvement with community and civic organizations includes leadership of the Chris and Jack Ruckman Memorial Music Scholarship Foundation in honor of her children who were the victims of what authorities said was a 2018 murder-suicide. The foundation provides scholarships to high school seniors and access to musical instruments by removing financial barriers.

"It is my honor and privilege to be selected by the 17th Judicial Circuit to serve as the next associate judge," Ruckman-Agustsson said in the release. "I look forward to this exciting opportunity to serve this amazing community."

