Rockford Police K9 used to help end 6-hour standoff, man faces multiple charges

A six-hour standoff ended Monday in an arrest and multiple charges.

About 1:25 a.m., Rockford police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Howard Avenue for a report of a violent domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they learned that Jamarious Shoulders, 27, and an adult female and four children were inside the residence.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators responded to the scene, and the adult female and children were safely removed from the home.

About 7:30 a.m., a police K9 was used to find Shoulders in the residence.

Police said the man resisted arrest and was bitten by the K9 before he was taken into custody. Shoulders was transported to a local hospital for treatment and will be housed in the Winnebago County jail upon released. A handgun was recovered.

Shoulders was charged with aggravated domestic battery/strangulation, domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, cruelty to a police dog and outstanding domestic violence warrants.

