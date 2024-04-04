Rockford man sentenced to 75 years in prison in shooting of sheriff's deputy

A man who shot and wounded a Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to a total of 75 years in prison, State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced Thursday.

Judge Brendan Maher sentenced Jordan D. Spates, 23, after a jury found him guilty of attempt first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2017, deputy Steven Wright attempted to make a traffic stop in Rockford on a vehicle driven by Spates. Spates, however, sped away before driving over the median near Springfield Avenue and Prairie Road and into oncoming traffic.

Spates then stopped his vehicle and began to run off. Following a short foot chase, Spates fired three .40 caliber shots at Wright, two of which struck the deputy in his right shoulder and left bicep.

Spates was arrested two weeks later at a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Judge Maher sentenced Spates to 50 years for attempt first-degree murder, plus an additional 25 years for using a firearm in commission of a crime.

At least 85% of his sentenced must be served by three years of mandatory supervised release.

