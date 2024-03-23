Rockford man charged with sex offenses involving teenage runaway

A report of a teenage runaway led to the arrest of a registered sex offender.

The Rockford Police Department was contacted Thursday regarding a report of a 16-year-old female runaway. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Overdene Avenue where they located the juvenile in the presence of Travis Blomgren, 29, of Rockford, a registered sex offender.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation, and after a review of the case with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Blomgren was charged with traveling to meet a minor, failure to register as a sex offender, indecent solicitation of a child via the internet, unlawful communications of a sex offender with a child, and distributing harmful material to a child.

