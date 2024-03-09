The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a 71-year-old Rockford man in connection with a March 6 stabbing death of a Rockford woman.

According to the sheriff's department, the body of 64-year-old Emily Sanders of Rockford was located Wednesday inside a residence in the 200 block of South Memorial Avenue.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Friday that revealed that Sanders died as a result of multiple stab wounds, the sheriff department said in a news release.

Sheriff's detectives identified Preston King as a suspect and located King in Jackson County in southern Illinois with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has charged King with first-degree murder.

More: Rockford area sees higher conviction rates on murder, child sex cases in 2023

"This senseless act of violence has shaken our community, and our hearts ache for the family and friends of the victim," Sheriff Gary Caruana said in the release. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to pursuejustice and provide support to those affected by this tragedy."

Sheriff's detectives are actively conducting a follow up investigation.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man charged with first-degree murder