Rockford man charged in death of 19-year-old woman

A homicide investigation is underway involving the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

Rockford police were call about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 4900 block of Linden Road on an initial report of a gunshotvictim, possibly self-inflicted.

Officers arrived to find a deceased woman whose name has not been released. Police also identified Douglas Bell, 20, of Rockford as a suspect. Police said Bell was known to the victim.

Bell is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.

