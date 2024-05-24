New Rockford man arrested upon suspicion of fleeing police for eighth time in six years

May 24—GRAND FORKS — A New Rockford man arrested in Grand Forks for allegedly fleeing police has been accused of the crime eight times throughout the last six years, according to a press release from Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider.

Kyle Kahalehili Maez-Schaak, 31, has been arrested more than 30 times throughout his adult life, the press release, issued Thursday afternoon, May 23, said.

A county deputy initiated a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger for allegedly crossing the center line at 4:03 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing at high speeds, exceeding 100 mph at times, the release said.

The vehicle traveled South Washington Street, fled westbound and made multiple turns on residential roads before eventually crashing into a parked vehicle in the 1800 block of 27th Avenue South, according to the release.

The driver fled on foot; two occupants were arrested.

Approximately two hours later, the Grand Forks Police Department received a call reporting a suspicious male at a local residence. The male was identified as Maez-Schaak, who was subsequently identified as the driver of the fleeing vehicle, according to police. He was arrested on suspicion of the following: criminal mischief, driving under suspension, reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, refusal to halt, fleeing a police officer and two outstanding warrants.

The release says the sheriff's office will continue to work on apprehending criminals and "supports locking up criminals that are a hinderance and danger to public safety, including those who continue to run from us."

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (701) 780-8280.