Rockford man arrested on 11 counts of criminal sexual assault involving minors

A monthlong investigation has led to the arrest of a Rockford man on multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

On May 6, Rockford police were contacted to investigate a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile under the age of 13. A second victim, also under the age of 13, was identified during the course of the initial investigation.

Police identified Sergio Armenta, 33, of Rockford, as a suspect. Police also said the victims and Armenta know each other.

A warrant was issued for Armenta, and he was arrested with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.

Armenta was booked Wednesday into the Winnebago County Jail on 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and X @chrisfgreen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault