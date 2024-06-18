Rockford City Council rejects redevelopment proposal for former Kmart property

Rockford City Council decided to hold out for a project officials feel is better than one anchored by a giant indoor, climate-controlled self storage facility for the corner of Mulford Road and East State Street.

But some officials said that better project might never come.

Rockford rejected a plan to redevelop an all but vacant property that would have turned a former Kmart into a 105,939-square-foot self storage facility with U-Haul truck rentals along with new restaurants and shopping venues on the outskirts of the property.

They denied Orput Companies Inc. the special use permits and code variations it requested for the 15-acre property owned by U-Haul, saying it is among the busiest commercial corners in the city. They argued there should be a better use for it.

"No matter how much you dress this project up, self storage and truck rental, it does represent the continuation of a disappointing trend of second rate use for what should be prime commercial property," Ald. Mark Bonne, D-14, said.

The site for years has been empty but for a small U-Haul store selling moving supplies and boxes. The Kmart closed in 2019. U-Haul acquired the property along with 119 other former Kmarts across the country.

Developers were promising at least two new multi-tenant buildings, both larger than 6,500-square-foot, to redevelop a former fast-food location as a new restaurant and construct a new quick-service restaurant with a drive thru. A third multi-tenant building was also being contemplated.

In addition, plans were to install an art park, large green space and a storm water detention area in the center of what is now a huge parking lot.

City Council voted to deny special use permits and code variations for the development on a 12-2 vote. Ald. Kevin Frost, R-4, and Ald. Gabrielle Torina, D-5, were the lone votes against denial. Ald. Tim Durkee, R-1, and Ald. Bill Rose, D-9, were absent.

Frost defended the proposal saying he has seen such developments work well in other places including a similar facility at Riverside Boulevard and Forest Hills Road where a Starbucks and Aldi have been built. Frost also pointed out the developer agreed to move truck rental parking to an area of the property where it could not be seen by passing traffic.

Torina argued that the proposal would be a vast improvement over the vacant sea of empty parking that is there now and that it is likely to remain an empty lot for years to come.

"Since we don't envision a U-Haul there with this, then envision an empty lot," Torina said. "What we're voting on right now is to not develop it all."

Jeff Kolkey writes about government, economic development and other issues for the Rockford Register Star. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on X @jeffkolkey.

