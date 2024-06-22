Rockford celebrates opening of 'stunning' $40M riverfront library

More than a year later than planned and about $7 million over its original budget, the Rockford Public Library opened a new library at 215 N. Wyman St. with spectacular views of the Rock River.

The $40 million library features plenty of natural light and a view of the river from each floor. It has traditional stacks of books alongside computers, a maker's space lab where people can learn to use 3-D printers, laser cutters, sewing machines and more. There is an audio-visual recording studio. The third floor is nice enough to rent out for a wedding.

There's public parking under the 68,000-square-foot library and terraces that would be perfect for yoga or art classes. There is a local history room with a climate-controlled vault to protect historic local artifacts. And there is a quiet reading area with a cozy fireplace and "some of the best views of the city," Library Executive Director Lynn Stainbrook said.

"We developed youth spaces for varying ages so the kids might have a chance to both fall in love with the library, developing their own autonomy as well as literacy skills," Stainbrook said. "So, you'll see a slide. You'll see a stage area video gaming areas for different ages. We’ll have areas that are multi-sensory and really meant to capture little ones interest and enthusiasm. There's a baby garden so that the crawlers and the toddlers are safely tucked away from older kids running around."

Hundreds of people, elected state and local officials, library board members and library staff celebrated the grand opening of the new library with a ribbon cutting June 22.

Replacing the old 88,000-square-foot main library which turned out to have been built on contaminated soil, took library officials on a 15-year odyssey. ComEd paid for $36 million of the $40 million price tag. Library reserves paid for the rest and for about $4 million worth of furnishings, computers and technology, Library Board President Paul Logli said.

"This library, this ribbon cutting, this dedication here today is not just about a building, although it is beautiful," Logli said. "And it's not just about books. It's about knowledge in all its forms. Written words, spoken words, song, dance, art, poetry, meetings, seminars, research and, yes, videos, games and playtime."

Robert Core who moved to Rockford recently from North Carolina said he was impressed by the offerings of the new library.

"It's a beautiful building," Core said. "I'm still exploring, so I'm sure there's plenty to see."

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias who also serves as state librarian said the library is "one of the most extraordinarily stunning libraries I have ever seen in my whole life."

Giannoulias also praised the work of librarians who serve as guides, teachers and sometimes therapists.

"Even before COVID and even before this dangerous and destructive banning of books that we've seen across the country, our librarians have been absolute heroes in every community in the United States of America," Giannoulias said.

