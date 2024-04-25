Rockford area motorist killed in Boone County crash

A Loves Park motorist died Wednesday after a head-on collision in Boone County.

About 2:55 pm, the Boone County sheriff’s deputies along with Boone County District 2 firefighters, Med 1, and Mercy REACT Helicopter responded to an accident with injuries on Illinois 76, south of Caledonia Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota Rav4 driven by Keyla Rosario Diaz, 31, of Loves Park, was traveling northbound on Illinois 76., and a Mack truck pulling an oversized load was traveling southbound. The Toyota crossed the centerline and struck the oversized load. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Illinois State Police and the Boone County Coroner’s office assisted with the accident. The accident remains under investigation.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the collision or any crime to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and X @chrisfgreen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Fatal collision under investigation in Boone County