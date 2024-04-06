Rockfall path closure hitting firms - councillor

There are hopes part of a coastal path closed by a series of landslips will reopen in time for the summer holidays.

Contactors are being sought to carry out repairs on the route in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, with an estimated £600,000 cost.

There were landslides in November towards the Wiseman’s Bridge end and then there was a major fall in January at the Coppet Hall section of the path near Saundersfoot.

Local county councillor Alec Cormack said he hoped it would be completed soon as closure was having a “huge impact” on local businesses.

The council cabinet was told that grants were being pursued, including £300,000 from the Welsh government, £250,000 from the National Parks Partnership, and another £50,000 from the cycling charity Sustrans.

Companies hoping to carry out the repair have until Tuesday to submit bids.

Members were told any grant the council receives would reduce the amount the authority would have to pay.

They also heard that if they did not restore the path the section could face permanent closure.

Mr Cormack said: “I do hope we can get this open by July, it’s having a huge impact on the businesses in Wiseman's Bridge and Coppet Hall as well.

"I do hope grant funding will be forthcoming, if not I do hope it can be added to the council’s capital programme.”

The affected area, known as the Tramway, is part of the Wales Coast Path and goes through three tunnels between Saundersfoot and Wiseman’s Bridge.

The safe part of the path is the busiest section of public right of way maintained by the council, with more than 481,000 users recorded in 2021.