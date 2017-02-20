Rockets from Sinai hit Israel, no casualties: army

A rocket over the Gaza Strip, between Egypt and Israel (AFP Photo/Said Khatib)

Jerusalem (AFP) - At least two rockets fired from Egypt's Sinai peninsula on Monday hit southern Israel, causing no damage, the army said, the second such incident this month.

"Earlier today, projectiles launched from the Sinai Peninsula hit an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council," the army said in a statement.

"No injuries have been reported. Forces are searching the area," the statement read.

On February 9, a volley of rockets from Sinai targeted southern Israeli resort city Eilat, with three intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system and the fourth exploding outside of the city.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Eilat attack, after which two Palestinians were killed in the Sinai by what the Islamist Hamas movement said was an Israeli air strike.

The Israeli army denied carrying out any such action.

The February launches were the first time since 2015 that rockets had been fired at Israel from Egypt.

Egypt is one of just two Arab countries that have signed a peace treaty with the Jewish state.

IS has been waging a deadly insurgency against Egyptian security forces in the Sinai but it rarely attempts attacks against Israel.