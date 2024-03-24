From rockets to the environment, don't miss these stories | From the Editor

As I was driving to Gleason Park pool in Indian Harbour Beach this past week, the names of the streets I passed caught my eye. Shepard Boulevard. Titan Drive. Atlas Lane. And that's just one small stretch of our 72-mile-long county.

Almost anywhere you go in Brevard, you're reminded of where you are: the epicenter for U.S. spaceflight.

It's beyond cool to be able to watch a rocket take flight from the privacy of your backyard, to feel your house shudder from a sonic boom, to live in a county with so much history.

Space and Newspapers: Bring a newspaper to the moon? NASA said no, LBJ said no. Astronaut Alan Shepard said yes.

That's why this Sunday's front page story by Space Reporter Rick Neale is so special. It's marking an end of an era as we prepare to watch the powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket liftoff from its pad one final time, possibly as early as Thursday. Rick recounts some fun stories about this "heavy metal" rocket and I'm sure many of you have your own tales as thousands worked on the Delta program over the years.

Stay up-to-date on rocket launches with our monthly launch calendar and look for more Delta IV Heavy coverage this week.

Also on Sunday's cover is an important watchdog story by Environment Reporter Jim Waymer. Jim looks at how conservation easements don't always last forever in Florida and why that matters. As Jim's reporting details, it's a lot easier in Florida to wiggle out of those land protections than it is in other states.

What's with all the pollen: Feel like your allergies are extra bad in Florida this year? There's a reason for that

What else is inside:

I don't know about you but I love to scroll through real estate listings. This dome house for sale in Brevard was a particularly fun find.

I'm hopeful the recent rains might have lessened the impact of our pollen because it's definitely been bad lately. Trending Reporter Michelle Spitzer get answers about our high pollen count.

Engagement Editor John Torres writes about Haiti. He's visited the country several times and offers a heartbreaking look at the current violence sweeping the country. A former Satellite Beach resident who now lives in his native Haiti recounted a story for John that shows how desperate the situation is there, and the scary part, the story dates back decades illustrating what a rough road Haitians have trod for far too long now.

And because after that read, you'll need some light, don't miss a feature story on an 11-year-old Brevard girl who has a recurring role on a hit Netflix series and a creative resume that makes it hard to believe she's just a child. I'm fortunate in that I know Ella Grace Helton's mom and grandfather, and have even been lucky enough to watch her perform. She's a joy, and it's exciting to watch her go after her dreams.

Blast from the Past: Executive Editor Mara Bellaby standing with other journalists in front of the former Soviet Union's Buran spacecraft. It was their failed version of the space shuttle.

There's even more inside these pages, from a stunning photo capture to answers to tax-time questions.

Now I'm off to spend a little bit of spring break time with my family.

Contact Executive Editor Mara Bellaby at mbellaby@floridatoday.com. Thanks for reading us and supporting local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Saying goodbye to Delta IV Heavy | Inside FLORIDA TODAY