Rocket Park assault leads to arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly physically assaulted someone late Friday night.

GJPD officers responded to an assault at Rocket Park at about 10 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached another man and a verbal dispute happened. The suspect then assaulted the man before hiding in a residence in the the 2500 block of Hall Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers contacted the suspect at the residence and took him into custody without incident.

Joseph Mendez, 29, was arrested on the following charges:

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Obstructing a peace officer

Violation of a protection order

Officials believe this to be an isolated incident posing no further threat to the community. The incident is under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

