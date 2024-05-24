Rocket, mini poodle viciously abused by owner in Manhattan park, is on the mend

This Rocket has a long way to go.

A mini poodle viciously attacked by its owner in a Manhattan park is on the road to recovery, but veterinarians doctoring the doggie back to good health said it’s going to take some time.

Officials at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say they have already developed a serious case of puppy love for Rocket, the adorable 1-year-old pooch whose owner slammed his head onto concrete and threw him off an elevated ledge in Highbridge Park in Washington Heights earlier this month.

Vets said Rocket sustained very serious injuries, but that the worst days are behind him.

“He is thankfully past the most critical point in his recovery,” said ASPCA spokeswoman Alyssa Fleck. “He underwent surgery, and is doing well, but his recovery is expected to take approximately eight weeks.”

Rocket was brutally abused on May 16, when his owner took him by the leash, slammed his head onto concrete and threw him off an elevated ledge in the park, according to police.

Rocket was suffering from numerous injuries by the time police got there, including a traumatic brain injury, a fractured femur, broken jaw and severe organ damage.

Body cam footage from police shows cops cradling the pooch, and rushing him with lights and sirens on to the nearest ASPCA hospital.

Meanwhile, the dog’s owner, who was arrested and hit with animal abuse charges, admitted to cops that she abused the dog — two days after she threatened a man with a knife.

“I threw my dog off a ledge,” Cleopatra Morgan said, according to a criminal complaint. “I slammed him side to side into the concrete. I stepped on his skull.”

The court documents reveal no motive for Morgan’s attack on the dog.

Another criminal complaint revealed a man who was a victim of her violent streak.

Two days before the dog attack, Morgan, 26, was arrested and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.

“I am going to f–king kill you,” she told the man while waving the knife along W.163rd St.

Neighbors said Morgan only had the dog for a few days.

“I don’t know where the dog came from,” one neighbor said. “When she first got the dog she was loving, caring.”

“We’re gonna get there,” the officer behind the wheel said as he maneuvered around traffic. “We’re gonna get there.”

At the same time, the female officer continued to embrace the bleeding dog as the cops called ahead to the hospital.

“He is a sweet dog who seems to enjoy being around people,” Fleck said. “Despite his severe injuries, he’s a fighter and has shown incredible resilience.”

Fleck said the agency hopes to put Rocket up for adoption in the near future.