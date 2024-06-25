Rocket launches from Cape Canaveral spotted in West Palm Beach: What the views look like

When NASA, SpaceX or United Launch Alliance launch a rocket from Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral, can Palm Beach County residents see it?

Possibly. Over the years, people in West Palm Beach and Greenacres have reported seeing this rare treat. And they were lucky enough to capture the moment on camera.

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, some rockets that launch from Cape Canaveral or from NASA's Kennedy Space Center may be seen in Palm Beach County, Florida. Some examples include United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket launch and SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

"Heavy" indicates the rockets have three rocket first stages, whereas a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is one singular. Photos and video from the Palm Beach Post and shared on social media show a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch visible in West Palm Beach — on some occasions.

From Cape Canaveral to West Palm Beach, it's about 150 miles.

Videos, tweets of SpaceX rocket launch near Cape Canaveral spotted in West Palm Beach, Florida

Space x Rocket launch seen from downtown West Palm Beach 🚀 Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/pzB3iVkiGN — James Wieland 🏄🏻‍♂️ (@SurfnWeatherman) March 16, 2024

Visibility: Can SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center be seen in West Palm Beach?

Caught the #spacex #rocketlaunch from work today in downtown West Palm Beach! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/4uc1BmmTH4 — James Wieland 🏄🏻‍♂️ (@SurfnWeatherman) November 10, 2023

Look up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a 🚀! Platoon 2 - Squad Alpha 2, had their pre-shift briefing on top of @CoralSpringsFL City Hall and had a great view of the Space-X launch. Did you catch the launch? Reply with your photos! pic.twitter.com/EFAkhxEmqx — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 1, 2022

Tweets, photos, video of a rocket launch seen in Jupiter, Florida

Today's @NASAKennedy rocket launch view from Jupiter...Jupiter, FL that is, but cool nonetheless pic.twitter.com/fCrX5wtrl9 — heyNCbeerman (@heyNCbeerman) June 29, 2018

Rocket launch tonight was spectacular from Jupiter Beach. No clouds so viewing was great. Up , up and away ! pic.twitter.com/ySQOoOOxia — kevin downing (@KDturf) January 16, 2023

#Atlas rocket launch as seen from Jupiter (Florida). (Photos by my mom in the passenger seat.) pic.twitter.com/EgjgXY3MzI — Austen Erblat (@AustenErblat) November 13, 2020

Tweets of rocket launch seen in Lake Worth Beach, Florida

SpaceX rocket launch from Lake Worth Florida! Worth getting up early. 🚀😴 #SpaceX #launch pic.twitter.com/zOztoBEXAM — Marisa Suma (@fitchik23) May 6, 2022

Photos, tweets of rocket launch seen in West Palm Beach, Florida

A reader captured this photo of a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral streaking through the sky on a morning drive between Northlake and Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8, 2019.

Peeped the @SpaceX rocket launch from West Palm Beach yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WBpf6NYRYl — Cierra Jones (@jones20ci) February 1, 2022

NASA sent their PACE satellite into space using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and people in South Florida could see the rocket launch. 🚀🤩



📷 @george_montes pic.twitter.com/CIB0JWAELt — Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) February 8, 2024

Tonight's @SpaceX rocket launch as seen from West Palm Beach, FL. pic.twitter.com/j4gm4MltvV — Michael (@Islandboy1999) September 16, 2021

John Matthews in North Palm Beach, Florida, captured this SpaceX launch on Thursday. He wrote: "The rocket left behind a great trail as it moved out over the Atlantic. It was a really weird sight, illuminated by the setting sun. Enjoy!"

Thank you, John!https://t.co/AuTUaiNIiL pic.twitter.com/CotlRMej5S — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) July 16, 2022

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch in Florida: Views from Palm Beach