Rocket launches from Cape Canaveral spotted in West Palm Beach: What the views look like

Jennifer Sangalang, Palm Beach Post
When NASA, SpaceX or United Launch Alliance launch a rocket from Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral, can Palm Beach County residents see it?

Possibly. Over the years, people in West Palm Beach and Greenacres have reported seeing this rare treat. And they were lucky enough to capture the moment on camera.

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, some rockets that launch from Cape Canaveral or from NASA's Kennedy Space Center may be seen in Palm Beach County, Florida. Some examples include United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket launch and SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

"Heavy" indicates the rockets have three rocket first stages, whereas a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is one singular. Photos and video from the Palm Beach Post and shared on social media show a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch visible in West Palm Beach — on some occasions.

From Cape Canaveral to West Palm Beach, it's about 150 miles.

A reader captured this photo of a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral streaking through the sky on a morning drive between Northlake and Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8, 2019.
