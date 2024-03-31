Rocket launch of Falcon 9 delayed after unfavorable weather conditions Saturday

The rocket launch for Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California was canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions Saturday. SpaceX has not announced a new launch date.

The liftoff was originally scheduled Thursday, March 28, but was rescheduled to Saturday.

SpaceX posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, to announce the delayed launch.

"Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from tonight's Falcon 9 launch of @Starlink from California," SpaceX's post on X read. "Vehicle and payload remain healthy. Teams continue to keep an eye on the weather as they work toward the next best opportunity for liftoff – we will announce a new launch date once confirmed on the Range."

When a date for the launch has been rescheduled, viewers can follow the launch live on SpaceX’s X account through a webcast, which will start about five minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX initially anticipated the satellites to be deployed roughly 62 minutes after liftoff and launched into low-Earth orbit.

The first-stage booster that would have been attached to the rocket in Saturday’s launch was set to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship in the Pacific Ocean after separating from the rocket. In Falcon 9 rockets, the first-stage booster is a reusable component meant to propel the rocket out of the atmosphere before detaching and landing on Earth.

It would have been the 15th mission for the first-stage booster attached to the rocket. In the past, that booster has been able to successfully separate from a rocket and land on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

“We’re really talking about something which is, in the long term, like rebuilding the internet in space,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a 2015 speech announcing the project.

The canceled launch comes after stargazers in the Phoenix and Tucson areas reported seeing a trail of light in the night sky March 18, which was a glimpse of the Starlink mission that SpaceX held that evening. That mission launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Following Space X’s most recent Starlink launch Monday, there were 5,680 Starlink satellites in orbit, of which roughly 90% were operational, according to Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who follows the megaconstellation on his website.

