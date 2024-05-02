Rocket Lab Launched NASA Solar Sail System And Korean Satellite

TechCrunch

Blockchain startups were red-hot when Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz in 2021 to launch her own crypto-focused venture firm. Despite having a massive arsenal of dry powder, Haun Ventures didn't rush to scoop up stakes in crypto and web3 on the cheap, and many observers wondered when the firm would pick up its deployment pace. While Haun Ventures says it wasn't exactly sitting on its hands (and capital) through crypto's downturn, the firm was perhaps more cautious than it initially intended.