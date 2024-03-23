It's a rocket booster! It's a kite sail! It's ... Photo of the Week, March 17-23, 2024

The booster from the Falcon 9 rocket launched to the International Space Station Thursday flies past the sail of a kite surfer as the booster prepares to land at Landing Zone 1 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It's a Photo of the Week that soars, bringing to mind the song "Let's Go Fly a Kite" from "Mary Poppins."

In this case, though, the kite is the sail attached to a kite surfer's apparatus. Oh, and it just happens to be soaring "up where the air is clear" as the booster from a Falcon 9 rocket prepares to land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zone 1.

FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Malcolm Denemark was shooting the March 21 launch of SpaceX's CRS-30 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station from the beach in Cape Canaveral.

He was hoping for photos for another project, along with launch coverage. He landed both.

"I was hoping to get tourists and spring-breakers watching the launch and landing for a future story on spring break," Denemark said.

"I shot some families watching the launch. Then, about eight minutes later, the booster returned. I was trying to line up people in the foreground with the booster when I realized the sail from the kiteboarder and the booster were going to be close. It was serendipitous that the two aerial objects appeared to almost intersect mid-air."

Serendipitous, for sure. And as Mary Poppins herself might put it, a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious shot.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Look! Up in the sky! Photo of the Week, March 17-23, 2024