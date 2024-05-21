Rockbridge residents say Boy Scouts harming local river and more Va. headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “Boy Scouts love this scenic Va. river. Locals say they’re ruining it.”—Washington Post
• “Deaths, ill treatment at Riverside spark calls for regional jail reform.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• “U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear Mountain Valley Pipeline eminent domain case.”—Cardinal News
• “Hampton’s dual enrollment program grows, sees record number of grads.”—Virginian-Pilot
• “Jerry Seinfeld show in Norfolk disrupted by protesters.”—WAVY
