Rock Island Police investigate homicide at apartment building

Police remained on the scene of a homicide investigation in the area of 5th Street and 37th Avenue, Rock Island, on Saturday night.

Police remained in the area of Maple Ridge Apartments, Rock Island, Saturday evening. (photo by Jackson Rozinsky)

According to a news release, officers responded shortly before 4:45 p.m. to Maple Ridge Apartments on the 3700 block of 5th Street. In a parking lot, police found a 21-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, the release says.

No arrests had been made as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues the investigation. No further information was available as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9055, or use the P3 Tips app.

Officers spoke with neighbors in the area of Maple Ridge Apartments, where crime scene tape was set up.

