Rock Island police chief retires

Friday was the end of an era for the Rock Island Police Department. Police Chief Richard Landi retired after more than 30 years with the department.

Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi (photo by Bryan Bobb)

He was given a send-off party Friday afternoon at the police station.

Landi was appointed chief in April 2022. He began his career in 1993 as a patrol officer, and rose through the ranks – serving as sergeant from 2003 to 2010 and as lieutenant until 2020, when he was appointed as deputy chief of police.





