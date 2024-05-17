Rock Island County, LeClaire partner on I-80 bike/pedestrian path

Rock Island County and the City of LeClaire have agreed to partner on a bicycle and pedestrian path on the new Interstate 80 Bridge, according to a news release. The path is currently in the design phase.

The bridge path will connect the Great River Trail on the Illinois side of the river to paths on the Iowa side, including those being planned in the City of LeClaire.

“We recognize this as a tremendous, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help further expand an already robust trail system that our county and region are known for, far and wide,” said Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk.

Letters of understanding with the Illinois Department of Transportation have been authorized by both the Rock Island County Board and LeClaire City Council. Each letter commits to a 50% responsibility for maintaining the path once it is built, similar to the arrangement for the multi-use path on the new I-74 Bridge between Bettendorf and Moline.

“We are thankful to the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation for their consideration of including this trail in the planning of the new I-80 bridge and we are excited about the prospect of joining our city’s expanding trail system with the trail system across the river.,” said LeClaire Mayor Dennis Gerard.

For more information, call Brunk, in the Rock Island County Administration Office at 309- 558-3605 or at rbrunk@rockislandcountyil.gov, or Dennis Bockenstedt, city administrator, at LeClaire City Hall at 563-289-6004 or dbockenstedt@leclaireiowa.gov

