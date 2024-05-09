Rock Island Arsenal hosts career fair

If you’re looking for a job, you might want to check out the Rock Island Arsenal.

Commands are looking to hire new talent from a civilian pool. There are openings in STEM fields, digital technology, logistics and more. Human resource professionals and command leadership discussed different jobs at a career fair. Officials say the U.S. Army is continuously transforming by adding more civilian talent to its workforce.

