Rock Island Arsenal holds career fair

The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center and other arsenal commands are participating in a career fair, according to a news release. Attendees can gain base access by showing a valid state or federal ID and entering through the Moline gate.

(home.army.mil/ria)

Human resources professionals, command leadership, STEM experts, subject matter experts, and more will attend to discuss civilian employment and distinguish the difference from military service. Experts are also available to discuss the career fair ahead of the event with local and regional media organizations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Rock Island Arsenal, Heritage Hall (Building 60.)

Several commands at RIA seek top talent in high-demand, mission-critical career fields including science, technology, engineering, mathematics and other occupations and geographic areas.

As the world rapidly changes, the U.S. Army is continuously transforming by adding more

civilian talent to its workforce, the release says.

Organizations look to fill roles in STEM fields, digital technology, logistics, skilled trades, security, human resources, contracting, accounting and other professional services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.