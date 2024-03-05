Rock inspection will reduce US 82 tunnel to one lane Wednesday

The tunnel on U.S. 82 will see one lane closed on Wednesday, March 6 as New Mexico's Department of Transportation conducts an inspection of the rockface along the road.

The closure begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to end by 3 p.m., according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

From milepost 6 to milepost 8 just west of High Rolls, New Mexico, the highway will be single lane only. Traffic control will be present to direct motorists.

"Motorists are advised to use caution, observe all signs and to reduce speed," said the news release.

For updates and more information, you can visit the New Mexico Department of Transportation website or call 511.

