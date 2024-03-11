Rock Hill leaders hope new sports facility will spur downtown development

A new sports facility is coming to downtown Rock Hill and city leaders believe it will be just as successful as the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

The facility, which will sit near White Street and Stewart Avenue, is expected to make a multi–million dollar economic impact. It will feature pickleball, basketbal and volleyball courts, allowing the facility to host major sporting events. In addition, a private developer will build townhomes next to the site.

In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry talks to Rock Hill's mayor and a small business owner about the potential impact the new facility could have.

