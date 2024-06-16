Rochester's Juneteenth celebration highlights liberation, resilience

Jun. 15—ROCHESTER — Saturday was a crowning moment for Mathani Mohamed. She had cheered on three years of Miss Juneteenth winners at the annual celebration, and this year she walked on stage with a grateful laugh.

The moment was an inspiration to look forward to through her years at Century High School and she thanked her family, friends and mentors for their support. The Mr. and Miss Juneteenth scholarship focuses on increasing high school graduation rates for students of color at Rochester Public Schools. Matthew Omoijuanfo was crowned Mr. Juneteenth 2024.

"Juneteenth is about commemorating the progress that we've made, it's about embracing our pride and standing together. It teaches us resilience as a community and gives us hope for the legacy that we will continue to carry on," Mohamed shared with the crowd at Rochester's Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, June 15.

Mohamed will finish a liberal arts degree at Rochester Community and Technical College in the fall and transition to the nursing program next spring. As a Muslim Sudanese-American woman, she said "education is my tool for change" and the career path of medicine allows her to represent Black people.

Omoijuanfo hopes "to contribute to improve the Black community" through educational advocacy, mentoring students and working on scholarships. He will attend the University of Massachusetts-Boston studying computer science in the pre-med track.

"What Juneteenth means to me, it signifies a profound moment in history symbolizing freedom, resilience and the long struggle for justice and equality. It's a day to honor the sacrifices of those who have fought for the end of slavery and reflect on ongoing racism," Omoijuanfo said.

Juneteenth, a national and state holiday celebrated on June 19, commemorates the news of the end of slavery reaching Black communities in Texas, which was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was passed in 1863.

While highlighting the need to celebrate, reflect and learn through Juneteenth, NAACP Rochester president Walé Elegbede said the "journey for freedom is a long one, it's hard one and it's one we continue to fight." He encouraged personal, organizational and community accountability.

After a racial slur message on the pedestrian bridge near Century High School spread hate and unwelcomeness in the community, the NAACP shared the message that "love wins." The hopeful message was on display in the middle of the park where people could draw a picture on a tile of two large posters reading, "love wins" and "freedom." Community members also shared their statements of standing against racism, why the person is powerful and definitions of freedom.

"I am powerful because ... I use my voice and resources to liberate myself and others," read one of the posted messages.

Elegbede said accountability has not occurred. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office said the four teenagers will not be charged.

"This is something that deeply disheartened our community and is showed that bigotry and ignorance still persists in our midst," Elegbede said. "True healing requires accountability again and we still are waiting for justice to happen."

At Griot Arts, Nicole "Cole" Nfonoyim-Hara said the space will center on Black joy and experiences through the art gallery and bookstore opening in July. She is excited to offer access to books authored by and about BIPOC people.

"There's something really just powerful about being able to walk into that space and be like, 'Wow, here they are these beautiful diverse books about Black mermaids but also about the history of Juneteenth,'" Nfonoyim-Hara described of the children's area in the space at 115 North Broadway Ave. "That is the vastness of the experience and the different experiences and that's what I want to celebrate, that it doesn't just look one way."

A selection of her personal book collection focuses on liberation and freedom. The books are available to check out for one month at a time.

"Books allow us to step into the lives and experiences of others in ways that other things can't do," Nfonoyim-Hara said. "And so I'm hoping that this little mini-library is a way to ... build love, justice, solidarity with other struggles."

Retired United Methodist Pastor Nancy Handlon said the NAACP highlights how all people are "wonderful." She encourages people to attend events like Juneteenth to see and hear different experiences.

"Racism is still really going on, just because Obama got to be president or just because 'I have a lot of Black friends,' it doesn't mean racism isn't still a big issue," Handlon said.