Rochester YMCA to close Oct. 1, childcare services moving to Somersworth Learning Center

ROCHESTER — The YMCA of Strafford County, located at 35 Industrial Way in Rochester, will close its doors at the end of September.

The closure will impact the 79 children and their families who receive childcare services at The Learning Center at the facility, as well as those who use the Y's other health facilities and wellness classes.

Children who attend The Learning Center in Rochester have been offered placement at the Somersworth Learning Center, located at 35 Bartlett Ave. in Somersworth. The adult health and wellness services will simply be discontinued, with adults advised to transfer their membership to another area YMCA or to join a different fitness club. YMCA staff have said they will assist members who need help transferring to other facilities.

Granite YMCA in Somersworth, part of Strafford County YMCA will take on the childcare services of the Rochester location, which will be closing at the end of September.

Lorrie Piper, vice president of marketing and communications for the Granite YMCA, assures parents that if they choose to make the switch, spots are open for their children at the Somersworth center.

"The Rochester location will be closed," said Piper. "But all the children will have a spot if parents want to make the move with us. The same goes for staff. They are all guaranteed their jobs."

Piper said there are 79 children currently enrolled.

"We accept babies 6 weeks old to 38 months," she said. "Preschool is (36 to 50 months), and toddler class is (11 months to 38 months) and are our largest segments at that location."

Piper said the move will be for the center's child care services only. The wellness center, the gym and classes will not be transferred.

"The gym offered some wellness and classes for adults," said Piper. "These will not be continued here or in Somersworth, but there are other locations like Seacoast YMCA where memberships can be transferred. Or we can help our patrons find other area facilities to suit their needs."

Members of the current adult programs will not be charged for September and the staff will work with them to transfer memberships if they so desire. Piper said there are 721 memberships currently.

"We made the decision to merge to Somersworth because the location is already bigger and has room to grow," she said. "There is a bigger area to play outdoors, and we are planning to make some significant investments in renovating and improving the location. The current location in Rochester does not have room for growth. The two centers are pretty much down the road from each other, no more than 10 minutes away, so it didn't make sense at this time to try and keep both locations."

The building on Industrial Way is leased by the YMCA. Piper said they have no information on what the property owner plans for the building.

Piper said the Somersworth YMCA Learning Center is a standalone building with lots of amenities. She added the Rochester location is in an industrial park, so the choice to move to Somersworth seemed clear to better serve the Tri-City area of Dover, Rochester and Somersworth.

The merger of The Early Learning Center at the YMCA of Strafford County, located in Rochester, with The Granite YMCA of Somersworth Learning Center is expected to take place on or about Oct. 1.

All of the children enrolled at the Rochester location will be provided the opportunity to enroll in the Somersworth program without any gap in services. All staff will have jobs to maintain their careers within the Somersworth Learning Center. There are no changes planned at this time for the Strafford County Y’s Day camp or Before & After Care programs for Dover Middle, Garrison, and Horne Street schools in Dover, N.H.

“As a leader in childcare and early learning, we are mindful that the state of New Hampshire has a lack of accessible childcare for many families in need, making this decision even more important for us," said Michele Sheppard, CEO of The Granite YMCA. "After a great deal of planning and due diligence, we are confident that by merging the current program in Rochester with the Somersworth Learning Center, we will be positioned to grow our services, provide improved access to childcare and serve a larger population in the Tri-City area.”

Piper said the benefits of the planned consolidation include larger learning and play spaces, kitchen facilities with daily meal services, a welcoming outdoor space, and planning for future space to grow and serve more children and families.

"We hope our families will choose to stay with us," Piper said.

“We will begin our initial phase of capital improvements this summer with the expectation to complete this phase of work on or about Oct. 1, when we will welcome the children and families from the Rochester, Strafford County, location,” Sheppard said. “Though we understand and appreciate that this type of change is hard, we believe that we are best positioned to fulfill our mission to serve the Tri-City area through this strategic plan for initial consolidation and future growth and accessibility for all.”

Funding for the renovations has come from a partnership with the City of Somersworth, the Community Center Investment Program/Resource and assistance of a Community Development Block Grant (which aims to develop viable urban communities and by expanding economic opportunities).

Sheppard said they will work with their Tri-City partners to find alternative locations to offer their Health Management and Older Adult programs.

For more information, visit https://www.graniteymca.org/news/.

